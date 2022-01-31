Shantanu Thakur to meet Modi, Shah to share report on state of Bengal BJP unit

KOLKATA: Shantanu Thakur, BJP MP, and Union minister-of-state for shipping will meet Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to apprise them of the situation, which is prevailing in the state unit of the party.



Thakur is likely to meet the duo in Delhi on Monday. Jay Prakash Majumdar, who has been temporarily suspended by the state party unit, is also joining Thakur in New Delhi. It was learnt that Thakur would give a detailed report on the functioning of state BJP. Thakur demanded that CAA be implemented immediately. He held meetings with the rebel BJP leaders and alleged that some party leaders were responsible for the decay of the party in Bengal.

Echoing his voice, Ritesh Tiwari on Sunday said a report on Amitava Chakraborty—whom he referred to as "virtual Chakraborty"— is being prepared and will be submitted to Delhi. "His family has a long association with CPI(M) and he is not ashamed that in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation election, BJP has gone down to occupy the third position from second in many seats," he said. He claimed that the impasse in state BJP will be resolved by March 10.

Tiwari alleged that Sukanta Majumdar has been misinformed by some with vested interest. "These people with vested interest are responsible for the dismal condition of the party," he maintained. He alleged that Majumdar did not speak to them to settle the matter before issuing the show cause notice. The infighting in BJP in Bankura came out in the open when posters were being put up against the newly-appointed organisation district president. The posters demand replacement of the organisation district president.