Shakespeare Sarani murder: Former driver of deceased arrested from Dankuni

kolkata: Police on Wednesday arrested former driver of the deceased in connection with the Shakespeare Sarani woman murder case.



Dudhkumar Dhal alias Suman, former driver of deceased 90-year-old Renuka Chowdhury, was arrested from Dankuni. The nonagenarian used to live with her son Abhay Chowdhury in the Ganga-Jamuna apartment. On Tuesday, Abhay went to play badminton on the roof of his residence at 7 am.

When he came to his room at 10 am, he saw his mother lying in a pool of blood. Her nose was profusely bleeding.

According to police sources, CCTV images were scanned and Kumar was seen entering the woman's room on Monday at 7 pm and left after five hours. The autopsy report has been received by the police. It is clear from the initial report of the autopsy investigation that this is not a normal death. The old woman has been murdered. According to the report, 91-year-old Renuka died of suffocation due to pressure on her throat. Earlier, the old woman's son also suspected that someone had killed his mother. The role of servant Pawan Yadav is also being examined.