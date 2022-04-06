Shakespeare Sarani: Man sends message to wife, later kills self by jumping from building

KOLKATA: A man committed suicide by jumping from the Jeevan Sudha building Shakespeare Sarani area on Tuesday afternoon. Utpal Roy (45) of Purba Putiyari in Regent Park area was a legal advisor in a private company whose office is located in the said building.

On Tuesday around 5 pm, Roy sent a message to his wife stating that he is committing suicide. Before his wife could inform anyone, Roy jumped from the roof of the building.

While checking the body, cops found a suicide note where he had mentioned about his financial crisis.

Cops came to know that he had taken loans from several people but failed to repay those owing to financial crunch.