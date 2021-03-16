Shah's 'Sonar Bangla' promise a hoax, says Abhishek

Salboni (West Midnapore): If Union Home minister Amit Shah had concocted a formula to transform a state into a 'sonar' (golden) region, then why didn't he apply the same to the BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura and Assam, asked Trinamool Congress' youth wing president Abhishek Banerjee on Monday as he took a swipe at the saffron party leaders while addressing a rally here.



He claimed that the BJP-run states were lagging behind Bangla in every aspect.

Taking a dig at Shah's virtual rally in Jhargram, Banerjee said: "Even, tea stalls in the village witness more footfalls of people in the mornings than Shah's Jhargram rally. The poor turnout of people at the Jhargram rally indicates that people want their own daughter."

Criticising the BJP for renaming the stadium at Motera after Narendra Modi, Banerjee said: "If voted to power, BJP may change the name of Vidyasagar Setu to Modi setu. It won't come as a shock, if they rechristen Midnapore as Modinapur," he remarked.

Banerjee cautioned people not to get swayed by the false promises made by the 'migrant' BJP leaders, who are busy spreading 'garbage of lies' ahead of the Assembly elections. Drawing a comparison between Mamata Banerjee and the BJP leaders, he said the former had translated her promises into actions whereas the latter had confused people deliberately.

Mamata Banerjee's projects like Kanyashree, Rupashree and Sabuj Sathi have benefitted people. "People are getting free ration under Khadya Sathi. Swasthya Sathi has benefited people across the state, including the relatives and family members of the BJP leaders," Banerjee said. He claimed that while BJP leader Dilip Ghosh was spreading canards regarding 'Swasthya Sathi', his family members were registering themselves for the scheme.

"On the contrary, the BJP has made false promises. The saffron party had vowed to deposit Rs 15 lakh to the account of every person and jobs to 2 crore youths

per year. Don't trust these people, who had lied to you before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections," he added.

Making a sarcastic remark, Banerjee said: "How could a person (Amit Shah) who fails to pronounce 'sonar' properly turn Bengal into 'Sonar Bangla'?" he questioned. Referring to Bengal's BJP chief Dilip Ghosh's remark that 'cow milk has gold', Banerjee sarcastically stated that the saffron party leaders—Amit Shah and Narendra Modi—were planning to use Ghosh's 'golden milk' for converting the state into 'sonar Bangla.'

Banerjee took part in a road show from Girija More to Jagannath mandir in Midnapore town in support of party's nominee June Malia. Addressing a gathering after completing the rally at Jagannath More, he urged people—without naming Suvendu Adhikari— not to vote for a person who "has betrayed the people of Midnapore and played with their sentiments. How can you vote a traitor?" he said.

Referring to Suvendu's jibes, Banerjee said: "He often criticises Trinamool as a private company. If TMC is a private company, then what about the Adhikari company? Is it a partnership company?" he asked

Banerjee said Adhikari used to behave as if the entire Midnapore would be guided by four people. "Midnapore has thrown out the British and it will hardly take any time to topple the traitors," he maintained.