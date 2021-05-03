Shah's 200 seat claim turns false, major setback for BJP in Bengal

KOLKATA: With Trinamool Congress leading in 215 seats, BJP leader Amit Shah's prediction of winning 200 seats during most of his 62 campaign rallies in the state proved to be a dichotomy. While TMC scored over double century seats, BJP took the lead in 75 seats only till the last reports came in.



Even in North Bengal and the Jangalmahal, where BJP had performed well in the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, left the saffron brigade disappointed this time. TMC had a lead in 27 seats in North Bengal this time against BJP's 26 while in the 40 seats in Jangalmahal comprising Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura and West Midnapore, TMC was leading in 24.

Among the four BJP MPs who contested the Assembly elections, only Nisith Pramanik won from Cooch Behar seat while the other three Babul Supriyo, Locket Chatterjee and Swapan Dasgupta lost from Tollygunge, Chinsurah and Tarakeshwar respectively.

Popular Bengali actors contesting on BJP's ticket like Yash Dasgupta (Chanditala), Payel Sarkar (Behala Purba), Tanushree Chakraborty (Shyampukur), Papiya Adhikari (Uluberia Dakshin), Parno Mitra (Baranagar) and Anjana Basu (Sonarpur Dakshin) also lost. Recent defectors from Trinamool Congress like Rajib Banerjee (Domjur), Rabindranath Bhattacharya (Singur), Prabir Ghosal (Uttarpara), Dipak Halder (Diamond Harbour), Silbhadra Dutta (Khardah) to name a few also lost the elections.

"The results have been far below our expectations. But we have been able to emerge as the only opposition against the TMC in Bengal which is a milestone regarding our fight in the state. We hope to play the role of a responsible opposition in the Assembly. There have been mistakes with our plans and strategies which we will sit and analyse. We have to accept that the people of Bengal have expressed their confidence in Mamata Banerjee. We congratulate her on her victory," Joyprakash Majumder, BJP leader said. Expressing surprise over the election results, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said: "It may be an emotional decision. It may be the wounded feet or perhaps the outsider issue."