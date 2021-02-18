Shah to visit state today, hold rally in S 24-Parganas

Kolkata: Days after conducting a rally at Thakurnagar in North 24-Parganas, senior BJP leader and Union Home minister Amit Shah will once again visit the state on Thursday for a series of programmes including inauguration of 'Paribartan Yatra' at Mathurapur in South 24-Parganas.



He will address a political rally in South 24-Parganas this time after inaugurating the Rath Yatra.

He will also address the gathering at Namkhana's Indira Ground on the same day. Shah will have lunch at the house of a local fish vendor,

Subrata Biswas.

Around seven days back, the district BJP leaders had approached Subrata and his wife for hosting the lunch. Subrata's house has been painted for Shah's visit. Security has been beefed up in the area to avoid any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, the saffron party has deputed 22 leaders known for their organisational skills to 109 key Assembly constituencies in the state. The party has identified 109 Assembly seats as 'critical' for victory in the state. Most of these seats belong to the erstwhile Bengal presidency region. Sources said party's national president JP Nadda was likely to meet these leaders in Kolkata on February 25 or 26.

These leaders include Dharmendra Pradhan, Vinod Tawde, Nishikant Dubey, Ramesh Bidhuri, among others.

Shah is also scheduled to visit Bharat Sevashram Sangha at Rash Behari Avenue, Kapil Muni Ashram at Gangasagar before reaching Namkhana for the meeting. He will be visiting Aurobinda Bhawan on Shakespeare Sarani in evening.