Shah, Nadda to be given reception in Kolkata on Sunday

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in the city on March 1 when the West Bengal BJP will give him a civic reception at a rally here, a senior leader said.

Besides Shah, BJP national president J.P. Nadda will also be given the civic reception for the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act during the rally to be held at the Shahid Minar Maidan, party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

The controversial CAA, which has triggered large-scale violence in the country, seeks to provide Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists who fled religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh till December 31, 2014.

As per the Act, such communities will not be treated as illegal immigrants now and will be given Indian citizenship.

The legislation, passed by parliament in December last year, came into force on January 10.

Shah's previous visit to the city was on October 1, 2019.

(Image from hindustantimes.com)