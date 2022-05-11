Shah must apologise: TMC

KOLKATA: After the autopsy report stated that Arjun Chaurasia died due to hanging and no traces of murder could be found, claiming that Union Home minister Amit Shah had lied about the death of the BJP leader, TMC demanded his unconditional apology. Calling Shah a 'liar', Trinamool leaders said the Home minister lied to people about the law and order situation in Bengal.



On May 6, the body of Arjun Chaurasia was found hanging from the ceiling of an abandoned building. Shah had visited the house of Chaurasia and described it as a political murder.

TMC also demanded that the tweets by Dharmendra Pradhan and Tejasvi Surya resonating Shah's voice on the issue be withdrawn immediately. TMC tweeted: "HOME MINISTER @AmitShah IS A LIAR! Just like we said, he came to #Bengal and BLATANTLY LIED. Lied about law & order in the state, lied about safety & security issues, lied about @BJP4India's concern for the people of this country. It's a shame that BJP had to stoop THIS LOW."