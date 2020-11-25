Shah leaves after lunch with kin; state extends treatment to teenage tribal girl

Kolkata: The state government has taken up the responsibility of providing medicine and treatment to the 16-year-old daughter of Bibhushan Hansda.



Hansda had failed to convey his problem about his daughter's illness to senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah when he went to his house at Chaturdihi village in Bankura to have lunch on November 5.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked the Union Home Minister on Tuesday saying that having lunch at the house of the tribal family was nothing but a gimmick as food was brought from five star hotel and he did not have the food prepared by the members of the tribal family.

When the issue related to Bibhushan Hansda cropped up in the administrative review meeting in Bankura, District Magistrate S Arun Prasad said: "Doctors have visited the house of Bibhushan Hansda for health checkup of his daughter. Medicine is being given on regular basis. Asha workers in the area are regularly visiting the house everyday."

The girl, who studies in class XI, is suffering from acute diabetes and thyroid. Her illness was first detected when she was in class IX.

At least Rs 5,000 is needed per month only for treatment of the girl. Bibhushan, who is a daily wage labourer, said that his entire income goes for the treatment of her daughter.

"Recently doctor and officials from the nearby sasthya kendra visited his house.

They have provided them insulin. He has urged them to change the medicine as it is not possible for him to administer the same using syringes," Hansda said adding that the officials have ensured of taking step in this regard at the earliest.

He also appreciated the move of the state government of extending support for treatment of his daughter. His daughter also received bicycle under Kanysahree Prakalpa. Members of his family also have caste certificate. Hansda also get the benefit of 100 days work scheme and the free-of-cost ration under Khadyasathi scheme also helped

him during the nationwide lockdown.