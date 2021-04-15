Shah insulted BC Roy by calling Bidhannagar as 'Vidyanagar': TMC

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah accusing him of disrespecting Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy by calling Bidhannagar as Vidyanagar.



In a tweet, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien stated that "Good morning Amit Shah. How goes! 'Sunar Bangla' and all that. You were campaigning at Bidhannagar U called it Vidyanagar! Brush up your Junior School GK about my State...But then u even changed Tagore's birthplace!"

The TMC MP, Derek O'Brien, further stated that the satellite township was named after the second Chief Minister of the state Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, who is also called the maker of modern Bengal.

Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy Roy took the initiative to fill up the water bodies to set up the satellite township in the early 60s.

In the early 1970s, the meeting of the All India Congress Committee held at Bidhannagar and a makeshift tent was set up where Indira Gandhi stayed during the seven-day session.

The place, where the makeshift tent was set up, later became a concrete building which was called Indira Bhawan, where former Chief Minister Jyoti Basu used to stay.

It may be recalled that Shah had earlier garlanded the statue of a hunter mistaking it to be that of Birsa Munda in Bankura.

The Trinamool Congress leaders have also taken a dig at the BJP, as its national president JP Nadda had once mistaken Viswa Bharati to be Rabindranath Tagore's birthplace.