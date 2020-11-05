Shah in Kolkata to meet party leaders

Kolkata: Union Home Minister and former national BJP president Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata on a three-day visit, commencing from November 5.



According to political analysts, Shah's visit is aimed at preparing a roadmap for the upcoming Assembly elections in 2021. The leader is likely to hold organizational meetings. As infighting has become a major issue in state BJP, his primary agenda is to address the problem.

He is likely to leave for Bankura on November 5 to address party workers at Rabindra Bhavan there. He will come back to Kolkata in the evening to chair a meeting of the party functionaries. He is likely to visit Pandit Ajay Chakraborty's residence in the evening. Shah will have lunch at the house of a party member on November 6 before meeting the party leaders in the evening. He will leave for Delhi on the same day.

Shah had last come to the city on March 1.