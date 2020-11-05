Top
Millennium Post
Home > Kolkata > Shah in Kolkata to meet party leaders

Shah in Kolkata to meet party leaders

Shah in Kolkata to meet party leaders
X

Kolkata: Union Home Minister and former national BJP president Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata on a three-day visit, commencing from November 5.

According to political analysts, Shah's visit is aimed at preparing a roadmap for the upcoming Assembly elections in 2021. The leader is likely to hold organizational meetings. As infighting has become a major issue in state BJP, his primary agenda is to address the problem.

He is likely to leave for Bankura on November 5 to address party workers at Rabindra Bhavan there. He will come back to Kolkata in the evening to chair a meeting of the party functionaries. He is likely to visit Pandit Ajay Chakraborty's residence in the evening. Shah will have lunch at the house of a party member on November 6 before meeting the party leaders in the evening. He will leave for Delhi on the same day.

Shah had last come to the city on March 1.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story
Share it
X
X