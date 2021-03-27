Shab-e-Barat: Clerics urge all to follow Covid norms

Kolkata: Muslim clerics have urged people to observe Shab-e-Barat maintaining all the COVID-19 protocol on Sunday.



Md Yahiya, Chairman of Bengal Imams Association, on Saturday said people not wearing masks would not be allowed to enter the burial grounds.

The chairman of Bengal Imams Association, added that this year, people would be allowed to enter the burial grounds maintaining proper COVID-19 protocol to pray for the departed souls.

Entry to the burial grounds was restricted last year.

Shab-e-Barat is observed on the 14th night of the month of Sha'aban [the eighth month of the Islamic calendar.