Sexual assault on woman in city: Man held from Bihar

KOLKATA: A man was arrested from Bihar on Friday for allegedly assaulting a deaf and dumb woman sexually in Posta.



According to sources, the woman stays with her brother. The woman's brother used to keep her under lock and key when he used to go for work and kept the key with his neighbour identified as Raghunath Mondal. A few days ago, the woman informed her brother in sign language that she was sexually assaulted by Mondal. After he came to know, the woman's brother got involved in an altercation with Mondal. When the woman's brother told Mondal that he would see the end of it, Mondal fled.

On April 16, he lodged a complaint at the Posta police station against Mondal. During the probe, cops came to know that Mondal has a house in Bihar. On Thursday a team from Posta police station picked Mondal up from his Bihar residence. He will be brought to Kolkata soon.