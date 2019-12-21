Sex racket busted in South Kolkata

Kolkata: The Anti-Human Trafficking (AHU) unit of Kolkata Police has busted a sex racket on Friday night which was running behind a Thai spa in the city.



Three persons including the owner-cum-manager of the spa have been arrested and a sex worker who was forced into the racket was rescued. Police said, a few days ago the AHU officials came to know about some spas and salons where suspicious activities are going on. To get further details in this regard, the Kolkata Police put into action its sources to get confirmed information. On Friday police came to know about the Thai spa that was running the racket from Canal South road. As soon as the information was available, a team of AHU conducted a raid at the spa and caught a youth red-handed with a sex worker.

The police came to know that the woman who was engaged in flesh trade at the spa was from a needy family and was brought in the city from Kolkata suburbs and was promised to be paid a huge sum of money.