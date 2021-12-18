Severity of Omicron much less among children, say health experts

Kolkata: Health experts in the city have said that the severity of Omicron may be much less in the younger populace as the ACE – II receptors are found in children in much lesser numbers.



It has been reported that ACE II is the main host cell receptor of 2019-nCoV and plays a crucial role in the entry of the virus into the cell. SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein hits the ACE-II receptors on mucosa and oral cavity. "As the ACE-II receptors are significantly lower in children compared to adults, the severity is much less in children. The latter were less infected compared to adults in the two waves of Covid," said Dr G Mukherjee, a senior pathologist in the city.

It has been evident as the only Omicron positive patient of Bengal recovered and was released from the hospital within a very short span of time. The seven-year-old boy from Murshidabad who arrived in Kolkata on December 11 from Abu Dhabi via Hyderabad and had tested positive for Omicron finally tested negative on Thursday giving a sigh of relief to the health officials.

His is the only Omicron positive case in the state so far. Some other suspects also tested negative for Omicron.

The seven-year-old boy was admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital initially and later released as he tested negative for the new variant. The patient was asked to stay in home isolation for seven days. Children are often asymptomatic despite being infected with Covid. This is because of the less number of receptors. Spike protein of the virus attacks the ACE-II receptors and then moves into the respiratory system.

The government has asked all state-run hospitals to be ready for Omicron cases. Private hospitals in Kolkata, too, have been gearing up to meet the challenge. Most have stepped up their screening process and at least one has already set up an Omicron unit.