Several trains stand cancelled as cops gear up to implement lockdown today

Kolkata: The tenth statewide "twice-a-week" complete lockdown is going to be imposed on Monday. Police will take strict action in case anyone is found flouting any lockdown protocols.



To ensure a peaceful and successful lockdown on Monday, the police all across the state did miking mainly at market areas to create awareness among people. Monday will be the first day of complete lockdown of September and tenth since it was introduced in July.

Police will be on-duty since morning at all the naka-checking points mainly at entry and exit points of districts including Kolkata. At the same time, separate teams of police will continue patrolling different areas.

All offices, markets and shops apart from those for medicine will remain closed while private and public vehicles will remain off-road. Train and flight services will also remain suspended.

Both Eastern Railway and South Eastern Railway have cancelled seven special trains on Monday and it includes Patna-Howrah Special, Howrah-Patna Special, Howrah-New Delhi AC Special, Howrah-Jodhpur Special, Sealdah-New Alipurduar Special, New Alipurduar-Sealdah Special and Sealdah-Bhubaneswar Special train. This apart, New Delhi-Howrah Special train via Patna on Sunday has also been cancelled.

However, relaxations have been given to essential sectors and to in-field jobs of the agriculture and tea garden, factories and construction work with on-site labour (without any provision of travelling), petrol pumps and capital and debt market.

The next complete lockdown will be on September 11 and 12.

Meanwhile, around 3,087 Covid new Covid cases have been detected in the past 24 hours. Around 3,207 patients have been released on Sunday from various hospitals across the state after they have recovered. The state has carried out 21,58,690 Covid tests in the past 24 hours.