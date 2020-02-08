Several trains cancelled in Sealdah division

Kolkata: Eastern Railways announced full and partial cancellation of several trains due to the commissioning of an automatic signalling system between Ichhapur and Naihati stations, between February 9 and 16.



The ER announced full and partial cancellation of several train Eastern Railways announced full and partial

cancellation of several trains due to the commissioning of an automatic signalling system between Ichhapur and Naihati stations."Kolkata-Sitamarhi-Kolkata Express, Sealdah-Ballia-Sealdah Express, Kolkata-Patna-Kolkata Express, Gour Express and Gangasagar Express will be diverted," ER official said. Sealdah – Naihati local and Naihati – Budge Budge local at Barrackpore instead of Naihati will be short terminated.

On February 14 and 15,

Sealdah – Naihati locals, Sealdah - Kalyani Simanta local, Sealdah – Ranaghat local, Naihati – Ranaghat local, Ranaghat – Naihati local, Sealdah – Krishnanagar local, Naihati –

Sealdah local , Kalyani Simanta – Sealdah local, Ranaghat – Sealdah local, Ranaghat – Naihati local, Naihati – Ranaghat local and Krishnanagar –

Sealdah local will remain cancelled. On February 16, Sealdah – Naihati local, Naihati – Ranaghat local, Naihati – Sealdah local and Ranaghat – Naihati local will remain cancelled.