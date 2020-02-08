Several trains cancelled in Sealdah division
Kolkata: Eastern Railways announced full and partial cancellation of several trains due to the commissioning of an automatic signalling system between Ichhapur and Naihati stations, between February 9 and 16.
cancellation of several trains due to the commissioning of an automatic signalling system between Ichhapur and Naihati stations."Kolkata-Sitamarhi-Kolkata Express, Sealdah-Ballia-Sealdah Express, Kolkata-Patna-Kolkata Express, Gour Express and Gangasagar Express will be diverted," ER official said. Sealdah – Naihati local and Naihati – Budge Budge local at Barrackpore instead of Naihati will be short terminated.
On February 14 and 15,
Sealdah – Naihati locals, Sealdah - Kalyani Simanta local, Sealdah – Ranaghat local, Naihati – Ranaghat local, Ranaghat – Naihati local, Sealdah – Krishnanagar local, Naihati –
Sealdah local , Kalyani Simanta – Sealdah local, Ranaghat – Sealdah local, Ranaghat – Naihati local, Naihati – Ranaghat local and Krishnanagar –
Sealdah local will remain cancelled. On February 16, Sealdah – Naihati local, Naihati – Ranaghat local, Naihati – Sealdah local and Ranaghat – Naihati local will remain cancelled.
