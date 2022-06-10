Several South Bengal districts, Kolkata witness strong winds, thundershowers

Kolkata: Thundershowers accompanied by strong winds and lightning hit Kolkata and several South Bengal districts on Friday evening. The city dwellers experienced a strong wind and rain at around 8.45 pm.



People in several parts of North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Hooghly, Howrah, East Midnapore witnessed a strong breeze and received rainfall. Rain brought some sort of relief for Kolkatans.

Incidentally, the Regional Meteorological Centre had earlier predicted that the city and various parts of South Bengal districts would receive rainfall coupled with strong wind after June 10

as monsoon will enter the state. The strong breeze that blew through various South Bengal districts, including Kolkata, was measured around 40-50 kms/hour.

The MeT office on Friday also predicted that there will be heavy rainfall in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and North Dinajpur while Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar may receive very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours. Various South Bengal districts will also receive scattered rainfall in the next 48 hours.

Most of the North Bengal districts have been receiving heavy showers in the past couple of days. People in South Bengal have to wait for another two days for monsoon to hit the state. There may be, however, slight scattered rainfall in some parts of the western districts.

The south-west monsoon has already entered North Bengal and also north-eastern parts of the country on June 3 and therefore, the region received heavy rainfall. South Bengal districts continue to witness hot and humid weather.