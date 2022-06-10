Several South Bengal districts, Kolkata witness strong winds, thundershowers
Kolkata: Thundershowers accompanied by strong winds and lightning hit Kolkata and several South Bengal districts on Friday evening. The city dwellers experienced a strong wind and rain at around 8.45 pm.
People in several parts of North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Hooghly, Howrah, East Midnapore witnessed a strong breeze and received rainfall. Rain brought some sort of relief for Kolkatans.
Incidentally, the Regional Meteorological Centre had earlier predicted that the city and various parts of South Bengal districts would receive rainfall coupled with strong wind after June 10
as monsoon will enter the state. The strong breeze that blew through various South Bengal districts, including Kolkata, was measured around 40-50 kms/hour.
The MeT office on Friday also predicted that there will be heavy rainfall in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and North Dinajpur while Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar may receive very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours. Various South Bengal districts will also receive scattered rainfall in the next 48 hours.
Most of the North Bengal districts have been receiving heavy showers in the past couple of days. People in South Bengal have to wait for another two days for monsoon to hit the state. There may be, however, slight scattered rainfall in some parts of the western districts.
The south-west monsoon has already entered North Bengal and also north-eastern parts of the country on June 3 and therefore, the region received heavy rainfall. South Bengal districts continue to witness hot and humid weather.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Heatwave in northwest, central India eases slightly10 Jun 2022 7:47 PM GMT
'Historians have given prominence to Mughals'10 Jun 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Poll code-related violations reported; action taken: CEO10 Jun 2022 7:13 PM GMT
Water scarcity and skill training for workers among issues discussed ...10 Jun 2022 7:12 PM GMT
Woman raped in hotel by man she met on dating app10 Jun 2022 7:09 PM GMT