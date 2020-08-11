Several offices gutted in a massive fire in Burrabazaar area

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at a building on Pollock Street in Burrabazar area on Monday evening.



According to sources, on around 5:30 pm, locals saw thick black smoke coming out from the third floor of a six storied building where a private company's office is located. Immediately police and fire brigade were informed. Within five minutes, three fire tenders were pressed into action. The Disaster Management Group (DMG) of Kolkata Police also called in.

Later three more fire tenders were sent to join the fleet. As the road in front of the building was narrow and congested, fire fighters faced problems while dousing the fire. The DMG personnel with help from firefighters rescued three people stuck on the roof unhurt.

A special ladder was brought to the spot using which a team of firefighters started spraying water on the fire gutted floors.While another team of firefighters sprayed water from the staircase.

After almost three hours, fire was controlled. State Urban Development and Municipal affairs minister Firhad Hakim rushed to the spot and supervised the fire fighting operation. He said: "Fire fighters have done an excellent job. The trapped people have been rescued."

Sources informed that several offices on that building have been damaged badly. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. Forensic team and fire brigade officials may visit the place to find out the cause and check whether a fire fighting management system was installed there.

Also the documents related to the building will be checked to find out whether the authority has obtained all the No Objection Certificates (NOC) and licences accordingly.