Several new facilities to come up at 'Bhorer Alo'

Kolkata: State Tourism minister Goutam Deb on Thursday said that the Country's largest integrated tourism hub, 'Bhorer Alo' at Gajoldoba in Jalpaiguri will emerge as one of the most favourite tourist destinations in the country with many more facilities to come up.



A series of new initiatives have been taken to boost tourism in the region. Following the instruction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the tourism department started providing incentives to the owners of the homestays, Deb said in the Assembly.

The minister said that his department has given registration to 500 homestay owners in North Bengal. According to the minister, there are altogether 2,000-2,500 homestays in Darjeeling district. The tourism department in its official website will upload the links of all the homestays which have received registration from the state government.

"Many homestay owners are coming up to obtain registration from the state government. A tourism board has been set up in various districts headed by the district magistrates for exploring tourism and also for identifying the tourist destinations and the development of the place. The state government has also been providing

training for the homestay owners in Malbazar, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong. We are in the process of giving registration to many other homestays owners," Deb said.

He further pointed out that Rs 1.5 lakh will be given to each homestay owner as incentives under three instalments for the renovation and beautification. "Those who have obtained registration from our department are entitled to get incentives. Setting up of homestays will also be given emphasis in South Bengal as well.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated 'Bhorer Alo' in October 2018. She had seen this location at Gajoldoba in 2011 and became mesmerised by the beauty of the place with the river and the jungle.

She had later discussed the tourism potential of this place with state Finance minister Amit Mitra. Eventually, the state government had given clearance to the project.

Spread across a sprawling 210 acres of land, the project includes a bird sanctuary "Pakhibitan," a jungle safari, sunset point, an orchid park, amphitheatre, camping facility, jungle trek route, adventure cycling and boating facilities.