Several locals fall sick after gas leaks from factory

kolkata: Panic spread among the villagers after ammonia gas leaked from a food processing plant in Basirhat's Matia on Friday. Many local residents fell ill after inhaling the gas.



The incident took place around 10 am when gas leaked from a meat processing unit situated at Sikda Kulin gram panchayat under Matia police station. After being informed a huge contingent of police led by Baduria SDPO Avijit Sinha reached the spot. Police personnel had to cover their faces to avoid a burning sensation caused ammonia gas in the area. Two fire tenders were pressed into action to bring the situation under control. Police detained the owner of the meat processing unit for the sake of interrogation. A probe has been initiated.