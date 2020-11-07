Several injured in two separate clashes at Anandapur and Dinhata

Kolkata: A clash broke out between two groups of people in Anandapur on Wednesday night over area domination.

Several cars and houses were vandalised and few persons from both the groups suffered injuries.

According to sources, on Wednesday night, when a group of people were interacting with each other at West Chowbaga area, another group attacked them. It is alleged that the both the group members attacked each other with sticks as well.

Later a large contingent of police force went to the spot and brought the situation under control. 17 persons from both groups were arrested. In a separate incident, a major clash took place between two groups at Dinhata in Cooch Behar on Friday morning. During the clash at Nazirhat area several motorcycles were set on fire.

Later police brought the situation under control by doing lathi charge. mpost