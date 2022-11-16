Several injured in clash, at least 12 arrested in Sainthia

KOLKATA: Police arrested 12 persons in connection with the hurling of bombs at the Baharapur village in Sainthia on Tuesday.



On Monday people belonging to two groups got involved in a clash over who will dominate the village.

Over the issue, bombs were hurled causing injuries to several people. Among the injured person, one man had reportedly lost his leg.

A large contingent of police force controlled the situation at night and prevented from further escalation of tension.

On Tuesday, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Birbhum, Nagendra Nath Tripathi visited the village and took stock of the situation.

Before his visit, police recovered a good number of crude bombs which were defused later.

Police pickets have been set up in and around the village to ensure that no unrest situation crops up again.