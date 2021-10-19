Several idols to be housed in 'Ma Phire Elo gallery'

kolkata: A number of community Durga Pujas in the city are having their idols preserved by the state government considering the hard efforts that had gone into churning out the innovative themes of the pujas.



The idol of Hindustan Club in Gariahat has already been preserved at Ma Phire Elo gallery on the bank of Rabindra Sarobar.

"When Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated our Puja on October 7, she had announced that our idol will be preserved. The idol has not been immersed and has found its new address at Ma Phire Elo from Sunday," Chandrima Bhattacharya ,president of Hindustan Club, who happens to be the state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister said. The Hindustan Club pandal through its theme has churned out the damage caused to the Amazon rainforest using dry tree branches for erecting the pandal.

The 78 Pally Club in Alipore that has depicted the present misty situation prevailing in the country with Devi Durga ushering hope has also reached Ma Phire Elo gallery.

"The theme is 'Kuhelika'and the pandal has been made of junk iron and net," Anirban who has conceived the theme of the club said. Chetla Agrani Club patronized by state Transport minister Firhad Hakim which has opted for a more sombre tone, with their theme and décor dedicated to those who passed in the pandemic will also be preserved at Ma Phire Elo. The idol of Barisha Club in Behala which has conceived an innovative theme 'Bhager Maa' has found its place at an art gallery of a leading business conglomerate.