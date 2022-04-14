Several hurt in clash between two groups over fair in Behala

kolkata: A clash broke out between two groups over control of a fair in Behala on Tuesday night.



According to sources, on Tuesday night around 10 pm, two groups allegedly armed with firearms and other weapons got involved in a clash at the Charaktala area in Behala. Several cars and motorcycles were vandalised. It is alleged that during clash several rounds of bullets were fired.

Several people from the two groups were injured. It is alleged that both the group members were trying gain control of a Charak fair which is being organised every year before poila boisakh.On Tuesday night cops from Behala police station went to the spot and brought the situation under control. On Wednesday morning a team of Anti Rowdy Squad went to the spot and started a probe. Till Wednesday night around 20 accused persons belong to the both the groups were arrested.