Several houses damaged due to Tornedo-like storm

KOLKATA: Hundreds of houses were damaged and several livestock were either killed or injured after a storm hit several parts of Nadia and North 24-Parganas districts early on Thursday morning.



Meteorologists said because of the impact of Yaas, a tornado could hit some areas. On Wednesday, a tornado had hit some areas in Halisahar and Chinshurah causing extensive damage to houses, particularly the mud-built ones.

Locals said the storm-hit Chakdah in Nadia district on early Friday morning. It lasted for 3 to 4 minutes. Locals heard a hissing sound followed by the storm. The storm caused extensive damage to tin-roofed houses and livestock, particularly chickens kept in the poultry farms. Local people said livestock worth several lakhs of rupees had been affected. Many trees got uprooted along with electric posts. The worst-hit are the areas under the jurisdiction of Chakdah and Shantipur police stations like the Baganchara village. The affected people sought intervention of the state government. The tornado hit Ashoknagar in North 24-Parganas around 9.15am. The worst areas are Somalakshmi colony, Christianpara and Kalinagar areas in Guma.

Like Chakdah, the storm lasted for 3 to 4 minutes. Local people said around 9am suddenly the wind speed went up following by the storm. More than 100 houses in Kalinagar have been damaged.

The boundary walls of many houses got damaged. Many trees were uprooted and vegetable cultivation was badly hit. Two people received injuries after the boundary wall fell on them. They have been admitted to the hospital. Narayan Goswami, Trinamool Congress MLA from Ashoknagar visited the affected areas.