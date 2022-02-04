'Several dists to get rains in next 24 hrs'

KOLKATA: The MeT department has predicted that several North and South Bengal districts will receive rainfall in the next 24 hours with hailstorms being predicted in some pockets.



Almost all the South Bengal districts will receive rainfall on Friday. The city may also receive see light drizzle on Friday.

There may be one or two spells of rainfall in various South Bengal districts on the morning of Saraswati Puja.

The mercury has started rising both during day time and night in the state with various south Bengal districts, including the city witnessing morning smog, which the doctors warned may trigger respiratory distress among the patients having respiratory issues especially in this Covid situation.

Most of the south Bengal districts witnessed cloudy day on Friday with some light rains occurring in some pockets. Temperature during night time has been hovering around 18-19 degree Celsius during night in the past two days while the temperature during day time remains around 27-28 degree Celsius.

The MeT office said that the untimely rain is caused due to the clash between the western disturbance and easterly wind. Most of the south Bengal districts will witness thick fog in the morning in the next two days. The health experts have pointed out that air quality in the city is bad during early morning hours. Smog and poor air can trigger major respiratory issues, said the doctors.