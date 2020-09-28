Several areas of Balurghat inundated

BALURGHAT: Several areas of Balurghat and adjacent areas of Atreyee were inundated following the spate of Atreyee due to heavy rainfall over the past 72 hours. Though there is no heavy rainfall received on Sunday till afternoon, the local MeT office predicted that Balurghat may receive moderate to heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours.



"A sudden spell of intense rainfall was the result of the river spate and following which there has been a sudden rise in water level in Atreyee. The possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall is predicted for the next 24 hours. The weather will start improving from Wednesday," said a MeT official.

Atreyee has crossed the danger level already. Sudden gush of water in agricultural fields and low land areas led to chaos and panic among residents of Haidarpara and Atreyee Colony. Agricultural land located in Boaldar and Bolla were partly or fully submerged. "The river water has already marooned 500 acres of farm land in the area. My agricultural land is about 1 km away from Atreyee but the crops are under the river water. Vegetables like cabbage and cauliflower are almost damaged," said a local farmer Gafisuddin Munshi.

Despite Atreyee, Tangan has crossed the danger level mark and Punarbhaba has crossed the extreme danger levels already. All the main

rivers of the district are showing the rising trend following rainfall. District police chief Debarshi Dutta on Sunday afternoon visited Akhirapara and Beline of Balurghat and met flood affected victims with his team.

"Dry food is being arranged for people staying in Nadipar High School and Akhirapara FP School," he said.

Around 267 victims have taken shelter in six relief camps across the district.

In Kumarganj, 128 people have been shifted to three relief camps while 79 people in two relief camps in Balurghat and 60 people in one relief camp in Tapan, it is learnt.

"The situation is under control. Administration is actively taking up relief and rescue coordination with elected representatives. Quick Response Teams, Civil Defence volunteers, Scuba divers speedboats are ready for any action," said District Information and Cultural Officer Santanu Chakraborty.