Several activities identified for overall development of students in state-run schools

KOLKATA: The Paschim Banga Samagra Shiksha Mission (PBSSM) under the aegis of state School Education department has identified a series of activities in schools right from the primary level for enhancing the overall development of children.



The formation of Shishu Sansad has been identified as one such activity, which is solely for the children, by the children and of the children meant for inculcating leadership activities.

It is a children's parliament run by the children for their own in which they can take active part in shaping school as well as participate in school management, development, improvement and decision making.It is an effort to involve the students particularly those from Class V to X to ensure cleanliness, safe driniking water, upkeep of kitchen garden etc in schools. As per guidelines of PBSSM, the activities include ensuring basic necessities of schools, escorting visitors in schools, organising morning assembly, maintaining proper queue during mid day meal hours, organising events like debate, quiz etc and publishing wall magazines, newsletters etc.The project director of PBSSM has written to the West Bengal Board of Primary Education and West Bengal Board of Secondary Education for formation of House system, observation of graduation ceremony, inculcating reading habits and introducing Ananda Parishar for children. The guidelines for introduction of all activities have also been stated in detail by PBSSM.

The Ananda Parishar should be observed during the last period of a particular class by the end of the week where there will be interaction between students and the teachers and activities like drawing,painting, singing , drama etc can he held for enhancing soft skills of the children. This will develop better communication skills and confidence among students.

The House system promotes team spirit and a sense of belonging, enables senior students to provide care and direction to the junior school mates etc. A House can be named after historical personalities who have brought positive changes in the society. Similar house concept exists in different private schools in the city.

Graduation ceremony for felicitation of all promoted students should be undertaken during the first week of January.

Schools have been asked to develop reading habits.beyond the school curriculum for

the students.