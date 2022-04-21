Seven universities in Bengal sign MoUs with foreign institutions

KOLKATA: Seven universities of Bengal have signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with foreign institutions on Wednesday.



Bratya Basu, state Education minister said, "because of Covid the education sector in Bengal had been hit. But we are heading towards excellence fast. There was a time when Bengal's glory had been reduced. Now the glory is back on its track."

Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of Calcutta University (CU) Sonali Chakravarti Bandyopadhyay has signed three MoUs with University College London (UCL), Leads University of England and University of Warsaw in Poland. Jadavpur University (JU) V-C, Suranjan Das, Pro V-C Chiranjib Bhattacharaya and other senior officials were present when the institution signed MoU with five countries. In addition to Poland and England, JU has signed MoU on research and exchange of students with some domestic universities. Vidyasagar University (VU) has signed a MoU with a Russian organsiation while Presidency University signed a MoU with Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research. Some private universities of the state have also signed MoU with foreign universities and organisations. Sister Nivedita University authorities said that they would set up a sports university after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. It will also set up a university to develop the skills of students in Darjeeling.