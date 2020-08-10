Seven ST students of RKM crack JEE

Kolkata: Seven scheduled Tribe students of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira (Ekalavya Model Residential School), Jhargram – all first generation learners have cracked the JEE examination.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had requested the then general secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Mission Swami Suhitanandaji in 2016 to take over the school so that best education could be provided to the SC and ST students in Jhargram.

The school has state of the art laboratories for Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Geography and two computer laboratories. There are around 500 students of whom nearly 50% are girls. Almost all the students are first generation learners.

In ST category Kanchan Kisku has secured 47th position in Engineering and 104 position in Pharmacy.

Manick Maheli has secured 66th position in Engineering and 61th position in Pharmacy. Sumitava Hembram and Pradip Saren

have secured 125th and 133 position in Engineering and 177th and 430th position in Pharmacy.

Chandi Saren, Milan Singh Sardar and Babulal Tudu have sdecured 255th, 340th and 573th position in Engineering and 565th, 239th and 564th position in Pharmacy. This is for the first time when seven ST students have cracked the JEE from a school in Jhargram.