Seven more students added to Madhyamik merit list

Kolkata: Seven more students have made it to the merit list of the Madhyamik examination this year after the review and scrutiny process.



As many as 84 candidates had figured in the merit list of the top ten that was announced by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education along with the publication of results of Madhyamik examination on July 16.

With seven new entrants, the total number of candidates among the top ten have gone up to 91. The new candidates in the merit list are from districts of Malda, Murshidabad, Bankura and Kolkata. Besides this there has been also interchanging of positions among some candidates whose names were in the earlier merit list.

The revised mark sheets will be handed over to the respective schools of the candidates on November 3, from regional offices of the Board.

The Madhyamik examination this year had started from February 18 and concluded on February 27. The results were announced on July 16, 139 days after the end of examination.

Over 1003666 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination.