Seven hurt after CRPF personnel 'assault' locals

KOLKATA: The CRPF jawans escorting the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team — which is in state to probe plaints of post-poll violence — have allegedly assaulted a few people who had gathered to express their grievances against those who were accompanied by the Commission officials on Tuesday afternoon. It had been alleged that seven locals sustained injuries after being assaulted by the security personnel. They were admitted to the Baghajatin State General Hospital.



According to sources, on Tuesday afternoon, the NHRC team along with a few people who were reportedly BJP supporters and had been staying out of their houses reached the Nil Sangha area. It had been alleged that a group of local people gathered at the place where the cars of the NHRC team had stopped. They started expressing their grievances against those who were being accompanied by the Commission officials.

It had been alleged that the BJP supporters tried to stop the locals from expressing their allegations and an altercation broke out in front of the NHRC officials. Soon, the altercation turned into a clash and CRPF jawans accompanying the NHRC team resorted to lathi-charge.

Local Trinamool Congress leadership alleged that the CRPF jawans assaulted the local people, including several women, without any provocation.

Earlier, the Central Armed Police Forces personnel had allegedly fired indiscriminately during the Assembly elections in Sitalkuchi of Cooch Behar, leading to the death of four innocent people.