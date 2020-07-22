Seven held for duping youth on pretext of giving job at HC

Kolkata: Seven thugs have been arrested for allegedly duping job seekers by promising job at the High Court's Registrar's office.

According to sources, a few months ago a resident of Nadia lodged a complaint alleging that he has been duped of Rs 8 lakh by promising a job in the High Court.

As one of the officials who is looking after the recruitment is known to him, he could arrange a job for the youth. Later the accused demanded money which the youth gave him.

Later the youth received a letter asking him to appear before the interview board at the High Court premises. It is alleged that the fraudsters took him to a room at the ground floor of the High Court for the interview. After the interview was over, the youth was told that his appointment letter would be sent by post soon. After getting the appointment letter when he went to the High Court's office found it to be fake.

Police learnt that several other youths were also duped in such manner. While investigating the case, police nabbed the person who assured the Nadia youth to get a job.