Seven held for duping people with promise to install mobile towers

Kolkata: Seven persons were arrested from allegedly duping several people by promising to install mobile service towers on their land or houses. The accused persons were running a fake call centre for their cheating in the Lake Town area. A good number of mobile phones along with SIM cards were seized.



According to police, on Wednesday Abhijit Roy, a resident of Jagatpur, New Town lodged a complaint at the Lake Town police station alleging that he has been duped of around Rs 10 thousand by some unknown miscreants by promising installation of mobile tower. During the investigation, police came to know that the callers were making calls from Dakshindari area. When cops conducted a raid at a house by tracking the mobile tower location, they came to know that the accused persons were running a fake call centre from where they used to dupe people.

The modus operandi was to call people and lure them into the trap by offering attractive packages for the installation of mobile service towers on their lands or rooftop of their houses. If anybody wished to install a mobile tower after being convinced, the accused persons used to demand money on several grounds such as security deposit, service charge and others. They used to receive money in a few bank accounts. After getting the money, the accused persons stopped communicating with the person.

Sources informed so far police have found around 45 people who have been duped in such a manner. It is suspected that the accused persons have duped a good number of people, worth crores of rupees. Cops also found that few of the victims are from other states like Bihar and Assam. The arrested persons have claimed that they are the employees.