Seuli Saha accuses BJP of circulating fake news of her quitting TMC

Kolkata: Sitting Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA and candidate from Keshpur in West Midnapore, Seuli Saha accused the BJP of indulging in false propaganda about her joining the saffron party.



"Baseless rumours are being circulated in social media about my quitting TMC. A private television channel has also aired news in this regard. Any such news is fake and I want to make it clear that I am with TMC and will continue to do so," Saha said.

Saha threatened to sue the private television channel if it continued to telecast such fake news.

She posted a video in the social media stating that she has already started her campaign at Keshpur.

Saha had a landslide victory in the 2016 Assembly elections from Keshpur by defeating CPI(M) candidate Rameshwar Doloi by a margin of over 1 lakh votes.