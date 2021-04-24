'Set up isolation zones in societies, high-rises'

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Commissioner Binod Kumar has appealed to the presidents/secretaries of the high-rises and housing complexes in the city to make arrangements for isolation facilities of Covid affected people in the existing community halls located in the respective complexes.



The civic body believes that if the affected residents of a particular complex can be put in quarantine inside the bounds of the same complex, then such isolation in familiar surroundings will also be psychologically beneficial for the patients.

The civic body is ready to provide necessary assistance in terms of beds, requisite supply of oxygen and other paraphernalia in line with Covid protocols.

"There has been a predominance of Covid affected people in the housing complexes and high-rises in the city and areas like Bhowanipore, Alipore, Patuli, etc are contributing heavily to the list of daily affected people in Kolkata," a senior official of KMC said.

Outgoing councilor of ward 70 in Bhowanipore Asim Bose said he was actively working for transportation of serious patients to different Covid hospitals in the city and arranging for isolation facilities of those with minor symptoms.

"There are many positive cases from the multi-storeyed buildings while cases in slums are few," Bose said.

KMC is also reviving its telemedicine facility in coordination with local police stations and Indian Medical Association to ensure that telemedicine advisory is made available to Covid patients.

"The management of patients depending upon their health conditions is of utmost importance. Only serious patients with predominant symptoms should be hospitalised and others should be kept in Safe Homes and in home isolation or other quarantine centres," said a KMC doctor.