Set up district-wise cyber cells, follow Bengal model: Home Ministry told

Kolkata: West Bengal is far ahead of several 'double-engine' states when it comes to developing infrastructure to fight cybercrime. The state has a total of 33 cybercrime units with a cell in every single district.



The robust infrastructure in Bengal for dealing with cybercrime has prompted the Standing Committee to make a set of recommendations to the Union Home ministry asking other states to follow Bengal's example and set up district-wise cyber cells.

The Standing Committee on Home Affairs, in a report presented to Parliament recently, highlighted the poor infrastructure of cybercrime units across the country. According to the report, several states like Goa, Assam, Punjab and Rajasthan do not even have a single cyber crime cell. In several BJP-ruled states too, there is no infrastructure to fight cybercrimes.

It was way back in 2018 that the West Bengal government under the directions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had decided to firm up its cybercrime fighting capabilities. The state Police Department even carried out a study to find out the districts where most cases of cybercrimes were reported from. A group of police personnel was also given special training to handle such crimes.

Kolkata Police has also raised general awareness among elderly citizens about cybercrimes and has launched a dedicated WhatsApp number where citizens can seek immediate help if they fall prey to cyber or petty crimes.

The Cyber Security Centre of Excellence (CS-CoE) in New Town that had started its journey from November 2017 has been imparting training to police personnel, government officials, government and government-aided schoolteachers and common people regarding the same.

It was also the winner under the category of "Raising Security Awareness" under the DSCI (Data Security Council of India) Excellence Awards 2020. The report also states that from 2017 to 2020, cybercrime cases registered in the country have increased steadily.

The Standing Committee has also asked existing cyber cells to be upgraded to dark web monitoring cells. The committee has also proposed that the Union Home ministry encourage states to appoint cyber experts and professional information technicians to combat cybercrime.