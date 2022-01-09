SET: Thermal checking, wearing of masks must for all candidates

Kolkata: The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) is making special arrangements for candidates of 23rd State Eligibility Test (SET) to appear for examination from separate isolation room if their body temperature is found above 99.4 degree Fahrenheit or displaying any symptoms for Covid.



Invigilators need to wear gloves and masks/PPE equipment at all times while on duty in isolation room. The used OMRs of the isolation room are to be packed appropriately in separate envelopes.

The SET examination which is the gateway for recruitment of Assistant Professors in government aided colleges will be held on Sunday. Paper I will be held from 10.30 am to 11.30 am while Paper II from12noon to 2.00pm.

The reporting time will be 9.00 am.

A record 83,000 candidates have applied for SET examination. This will be the first time when questions of at least 50 per cent of the subjects will also be in Bengali version (besides English) except for the non laboratory and non science subjects in which question papers cannot be set in Bengali.

Examination will be held across 189 centres covering all 68 sub-divisions and Kolkata.

Wearing of masks will be mandatory for all. Measures have been taken for sanitization of exam centres, thermal checking at the main gate, and availability of sanitizer in examination hall and others.