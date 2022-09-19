SET: More than 80K applications received for assistant professor post

kolkata: The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has received over 80000 applications for the post of assistant professor in Bengal through State Eligibility Test (SET) Examination.



The scheduled date for the SET examination is January 8, 2023.

The WBCSC on August 16 had released advertisement for state eligibility test (SET) Examination, which will be held in 33 subjects. The last date for submission of applications was on September 18 (Sunday).

Till Saturday, the Commission has received over 80000 applications. The Commission had initially advertised that the acceptance of online examination will be till September 15.

However, considering difficulties faced by some aspiring candidates in filling up online application form, the Commission allowed three days extension window till September 18.

Candidates, who have secured 55 per cent marks in post graduate from UGC-recognised institutions, are eligible for the Test. The Test will consist of two papers : Paper I of 100 marks will have 50 objective type compulsory questions, each carrying two marks while Paper II of 200 marks will consist of 100 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks.

The time duration for the first and second paper will be 1 and 2 hour respectively.

The WBCSC has taken the initiative of framing question papers of a number of subjects in Bengali language barring the Science subjects. The Commission will be setting questions of 15-20 subjects in Bengali this year which will be of immense help to the candidates who have studied in Bengali medium.