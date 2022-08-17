SET for post of Asst prof to be held on January 8

kolkata: The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) on Tuesday released an advertisement for the State Eligibility Test (SET) for the post of Assistant Professor in Bengal. The examination will be held in 33 subjects and the scheduled to be held on January 8, 2023.

According to the notification of the Commission, the acceptance of the online examination started on Tuesday and the last date for receipt of such applications is September 15. Candidates who qualify for the Test for eligibility for Assistant Professor will be governed by rules and regulations for recruitment of Assistant Professor in West Bengal.

Candidates who have secured 55 per cent marks in post-graduate from UGC-recognized institutions are eligible for the Test.

The Test will consist of two papers: Paper I of 100 marks will have 50 objective type compulsory questions, each carrying two marks while Paper II of 200 marks will consist of 100 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks. The time duration for the first and second papers will be 1 and 2 hours respectively.

The detailed notification has been uploaded at the website www.wbcsconline.in.