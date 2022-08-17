SET for post of Asst prof to be held on January 8
kolkata: The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) on Tuesday released an advertisement for the State Eligibility Test (SET) for the post of Assistant Professor in Bengal. The examination will be held in 33 subjects and the scheduled to be held on January 8, 2023.
According to the notification of the Commission, the acceptance of the online examination started on Tuesday and the last date for receipt of such applications is September 15. Candidates who qualify for the Test for eligibility for Assistant Professor will be governed by rules and regulations for recruitment of Assistant Professor in West Bengal.
Candidates who have secured 55 per cent marks in post-graduate from UGC-recognized institutions are eligible for the Test.
The Test will consist of two papers: Paper I of 100 marks will have 50 objective type compulsory questions, each carrying two marks while Paper II of 200 marks will consist of 100 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks. The time duration for the first and second papers will be 1 and 2 hours respectively.
The detailed notification has been uploaded at the website www.wbcsconline.in.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Haryana CM Khattar inaugurates IKEA's project in Gurugram16 Aug 2022 7:15 PM GMT
Delhi HC appoints committee to take over affairs of IOA16 Aug 2022 7:11 PM GMT
Super sub Faslu Rahman stars as Mohammedan SC beat FC Goa 3-116 Aug 2022 7:10 PM GMT
Boxer Vijender Singh to face off Ghana's Eliasu Sule in Raipur16 Aug 2022 7:10 PM GMT
Govt plans to set up peritoneal dialysis units in remote districts16 Aug 2022 7:06 PM GMT