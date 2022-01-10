SET conducted adhering to Covid protocol in 189 centres

KOLKATA: The 23d State Eligibility Test (SET) organised by West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) was held peacefully in strict adherence to COVID-19 norms spanned across 189 centres covering all 68 subdivisions and Kolkata.



'There has not been a single untoward incident during the examination. The usual turn out is two third of those who have registered but as per feedback received till now it has surpassed that," Dipak Kar, Chairman of WBCSC said. The SET examination is the gateway for recruitment of Assistant Professors in government aided colleges. The Commission expects to publish results within three months.The answer key will be uploaded in a few days following which the Commission will invite feedback that will be sent to the board of moderators. Accordingly the final answer key will be uploaded.

The OMR sheets will be evaluated based upon the final answer key and the results will be prepared as per guidelines of University Grants Commission (UGC). There are two high powered committees consisting of 16 members under whose supervision the final results will be published. The WBCSC had arranged separate isolation room at all centres. If any examinee's body temperature was found above 99.4 degree Fahrenheit or displaying any symptoms for Covid 19 during thermal scanning while entry into the examination hall was made to appear for his/ her examination from the isolation room. Invigilators wore gloves and masks/ PPE equipment at all times while on duty in isolation room. The used OMRs of the isolation room were packed appropriately in separate envelopes.A record 83000 candidates had applied for SET examination and this was first time when questions of at least 50 per cent of the subjects were set in Bengali version (besides English) except for the non laboratory and non science subjects in which question papers cannot be set in Bengali. Wearing of masks was mandatory for all and sanitisation was done at every single venue as part of COVID protocol.