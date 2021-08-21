Services delivered to about 3L people in just first 4 days of Duare Sarkar 2

Kolkata: With a robust mechanism created for people to get benefits of state-run schemes at their doorsteps, the Bengal government has set a record of delivering services benefitting about three lakh applicants through its biggest outreach drive — Duare Sarkar — in just first four days.



The Mamata Banerjee government launched the second edition of Duare Sarkar scheme on August 16. In the first four days itself, the state government has successfully delivered services of 18 different state-run schemes to at least 2.86 lakh people.

According to sources in the state Secretariat, applications of another 4.18 lakh people have also been approved who would be getting the services shortly.

In another major success, a total of at least 61.36 lakh people have collected application forms or enquired about different schemes through the Duare Sarkar programme.

Four schemes — Lakshmir Bhandar, Krishak Bandhu (New), Khadya Sathi and Swasthya Sathi — have come up as the most significant ones in the second edition of the Duare Sarkar drive.

So far, 39.65 lakh women have collected application forms for Lakshmir Bhandar and 5 lakh applicants out of them have already received help regarding the benefits that would be directly transferred in their bank accounts.

Similarly, 1.78 lakh people have collected application forms or enquired about Krishak Bandhu (New) scheme and applications of 1.5 lakh farmers have already been received. Again, 1.3 lakh and 1.1 lakh applications have been received for Khadya Sathi and Swasthya Sathi schemes respectively. This comes when 3.17 lakh and 9.82 lakh people have asked or collected application forms for Khadya Sathi and Swasthya Sathi schemes.

The cumulative figure of the past four days shows that a total of around 13.13 applications have been received for 18 state-run schemes under the mega outreach programme and there are around 10.17 lakh applications that are under process.

A senior officer said: "The experience we gained in the first edition of Duare Sarkar helped us immensely in creating a more robust mechanism for the second edition and it is helping people to get the services at the earliest."