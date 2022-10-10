Services affected as mini-truck hits boom barrier at rly crossing

KOLKATA: Train movements on Up and Down lines of Sodepur railway station were disrupted for half-an-hour on Monday after a mini truck hit the boom barrier at Gate number 8.



The incident took place at around 8:25 am. A mini-truck hit the boom barrier sideways leading to disruption at Gate number 8. The Railway Protection Force as well as Khardah police reached the spot immediately and the vehicle was successfully moved from the railway tracks.

The boom barrier was fixed by the railway's employees within half an hour. During that time, train movement was disrupted.

According to a senior railway official, the disruption did not affect the train timings much as it was morning hour and there were lesser trains scheduled.

However, a legal action has been taken against the driver of the mini-truck.