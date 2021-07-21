Serious doubts about transparency of system: Calcutta HC Judge

KOLKATA: Making a caustic observation about the transfer of cases in the Calcutta High Court, Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya on Monday criticised Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and the court administration for their 'whimsical modus operandi.' Bhattacharyya made the criticism after a case—that he was hearing in the Calcutta High Court—was 'suddenly' transferred to a division bench, which apparently didn't have the jurisdiction to hear the matter.



In an order issued on Monday, Bhattacharyya had alleged that he was never contacted by the Registrar General or the "Acting Chief Justice through His Lordship's Secretary or OSD (Officer on Special Duty)" to seek his consent or at least inform him about the change of assignment.

"I have serious doubts about the transparency of the system of dispensation of justice in our court in view of the above chain of events," Justice Bhattacharyya stated in the order.

"It is evident that since we have restricted hearings to virtual appearances and stopped altogether physical appearances before the High Court, access to justice is being denied to most litigants and advocates coming from distant places and being technically and financially challenged," the judge further

observed, as reported.

Earlier on Friday, Bhattacharyya had directed the central project coordinator, in-charge of the virtual hearing, to explain why technical glitches often disrupted hearings and asked why this would not amount to criminal contempt of court against the court

administration.