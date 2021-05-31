Serial industry split over 'shoot-from-home' idea

KOLKATA: An association of TV serial producers in West Bengal on Sunday supported an idea of "shoot-from-home" amid the COVID-19 restrictions in the state, while a body of technicians opposed the new concept, saying that such exercise will lead to a gathering of people at one's residence in "violation of the government orders". The Welfare Association of Television Producers (WATP) said the "shoot-from-home" concept appears to be the "best alternative" when people are confined at home and want to get some enjoyment on the small screen. The statement of the apex body of TV show producers came after the "shoot-from-home" was organised for several episodes of four mega serials.

The Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India (FCTWEI), however, said such a "unilateral" move by a section of producers "violated the basic norms of Covid restrictions", and claimed that their members were kept in the dark till the episodes were aired on channels in the last few days."It was an illegal move by the producers to shoot in the pandemic situation. It violated the Covid rules when saving human lives was the most important thing," FCTWEI president Swaroop Biswas told PTI. Any shooting exercise requires involvement of many actors, and the new idea will lead to a gathering of people at one's residence in "violation of the government orders"."If you watch a serial telecast on Saturday, you would know how several actors were roped in for shooting at home. Several actors were brought to one's home which was turned into a shooting floor. Isn't this illegal and unethical in the present situation?" he asked.

A section of producers said the episode bank dried up with no shooting possible in the past 15 days in studios and outdoors due to the restrictions, while viewers want fresh content.The WATP said, "Many of us are now forced to shoot in the best possible alternative manner."