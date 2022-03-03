Serampore: SEC to hold repoll in Ward 2

Kolkata: State Election Commission is all set to conduct re-election in Serampore in ward 2 booth 3 on March 4 as the data in EVM could not be retrieved.



On Tuesday, the repoll was held in booth number four of ward number 33 of South Dum Dum Municipality and booth number 7 of ward number 25 of Serampore

Municipality.

Repoll in two booths in two municipalities of went off peacefully on Tuesday with an average of 48 per cent voter turnout recorded till 5 PM, a State Election Commission (SEC) official had said.