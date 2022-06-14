SER to run special trains for Rly hiring examination

Kolkata: South Eastern Railway to run examination special trains between Shalimar to Secunderabad and Durg to Shalimar for the convenience of people appearing for the Railway Recruitment Board Examination.



Considering the examination dates, the train from Shalimar to Secunderabad (08035) will leave Shalimar on June 14 at 6 am and reach Secunderabad on June 15 at 11 am. In the return direction, Secunderabad to Shalimar (08036) will leave on June 17 at 2:30 pm and reach on June 18 at 9:50 pm. This train will have eight AC three tier, five sleeper class, three general chair cars and two general second class coaches.

There are two trains running between Shalimar and Secunderabad.

Another one is the 08026 Secunderabad-Shalimar Special Train.

It will depart from Secunderabad on June 16 at 2:30 pm and Shalimar at 9:20 pm. It is going to have two AC three tiers, ten sleeper classes, four general chair cars and two general.

Another train, the Durg-Shalimar Examination Special (08029) will depart from Durg on June 17 at 6:35 pm and reach Shalimar on June 18 at 11:35 am. This train will have two AC three tiers and 16 sleeper class.