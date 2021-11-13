SER to increase local train services by Nov 15

kolkata: Ensuring better passenger services, the South Eastern Railway has decided to increase the number of suburban train services from mid of November.



In the first phase, services of 48 suburban locals were resumed with effect from October 31, 2021 and subsequently by November 8, services of about 104 suburban local trains were restored.

"We have planned to increase the local train services from 104 to 146 by November 15, 2021. Out of these, 72 suburban trains will run in

up direction and 74 trains will run in down direction," said an official of South Eastern Railway.

Meanwhile, Eastern Railway's Sealdah Division has decided to run passenger special trains between Sealdah and Lalgola with effect from November 16, 2021.

03189 Sealdah – Lalgola Fast Passenger Special will leave Sealdah at 16:40 hrs daily to reach Lalgola at 21:55 hrs on the same day. 03184 Lalgola – Sealdah Passenger Special will leave Lalgola at 07:15 hrs daily to reach Sealdah at 12:45 hrs on the same day.

To resist the wastage of water from overflowing when the tank of Coaching Depot is filled, Eastern Railway's Malda Division has commissioned innovative Over Flow Control System.