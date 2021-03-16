SER services disrupted as train's pantograph breaks in Howrah

KOLKATA: Scores of railway passengers faced a harrowing time as four local trains were cancelled and three others were short terminated after pantograph of a long distance train broke at Howrah Yard on Monday morning.



"South Eastern Railway (SER) train service was disrupted due to breaking of pantograph of 02703 Howrah-Secunderabad Special at Howrah Yard at 08.45 am today," said an official.

He reiterated that movement of trains over Up main line was affected from platform no 21 to platform no 23.

A Tower Car was sent to the site for repairing of the pantograph immediately and the train entangled was worked out by Diesel traction upto Santragachi.

38415 Howrah-Panskura Local, 38426 Panskura-Howrah Local, 38419 Howrah-Panskura Local and 38430 Panskura-Howrah Local remained cancelled. 38204 Bagnan-Howrah local, 38908 Amta-Howrah Local and 38910 Amta-Howrah Local were short terminated at Santragachi.

Meanwhile, SER has decided to run Weekly Special Train between Howrah and Kanniyakumari with effect from April 05, 2021 from Howrah and with effect effect from April 03, 2021 from Kanniyakumari till further advice.

02665 Howrah-Kanniyakumari Special leaving Howrah every Monday at 4.15 pm will arrive Kanniyakumari at 10.50 am the third day. In the return direction, 02666 Kanniyakumari-Howrah Special leaving Kanniyakumari every Saturday at 05.30 am will arrive Howrah at 11.55 pm the third day.